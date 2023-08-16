Live
- Netflix allows select users to play games on TV, PC
- Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi
- State Government to take suggestions from 1 cr people on increasing to increase state economy by 2.5 times
- Rajasthan now a Role model for India-CM
- Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
- AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study
- Students participate in placement process at IIT Delhi
- 27 panchayats in Kangra hit by floods, says Himachal CM
- Won’t ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power in MP as some good people may also be associated: Digvijaya Singh
- Govt officials should be called to courts only in exceptional cases: Centre to SC
Just In
Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours due to the ongoing junction works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2.
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours due to the ongoing junction works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2.
According to HMWSSB officials, Board has taken up junction works in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2. The 1500mm Dia MS pipeline from Kalabgoor to Patancheruvu, and from Patencheruvu to Hydernagar is being repaired. Hence, there will be no water supply from 6 am 6 am on August 19 to 12 pm on August 20 and the areas include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagathgiri Gutta.RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Miyapur, Lingampally, Chanda Nagar, Deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Beeramguda and Ameenpur.