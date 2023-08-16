Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours due to the ongoing junction works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2.

According to HMWSSB officials, Board has taken up junction works in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2. The 1500mm Dia MS pipeline from Kalabgoor to Patancheruvu, and from Patencheruvu to Hydernagar is being repaired. Hence, there will be no water supply from 6 am 6 am on August 19 to 12 pm on August 20 and the areas include Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagathgiri Gutta.RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Miyapur, Lingampally, Chanda Nagar, Deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Beeramguda and Ameenpur.