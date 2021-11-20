WDCW plans to introduce Shishu Vihar wards in district hospitals

Hyderabad: Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) is planning to introduce Shishu Vihar wards in all the district hospitals across the State.

To provide better medical facilities to abandoned children and neglected infants, Shishu Vihar, which works under the supervision of Women Development and Child Welfare Department, had inaugurated a dedicated medical block at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

After receiving good results for the special block, the department is planning to introduce same wards in all the district hospitals as well, said an official.

It is learnt that the department is chalking out a plan to send proposals to the State government and take a nod for the establishment of Shishu Vihar blocks in district hospitals.