Webinar on ‘Myths & Facts of Covid’ held for children & parents

Hyderabad: To enhance the understanding of prevention is better than cure of Covid-19, a city-based Consultant Paediatrician Dr Prayaga Jyothsna conducted a webinar on 'Myths and Facts of Covid-19' for children and parents.

As education is important for the intellectual growth of children, and more important is their safety during the pandemic, Dr Prayaga at SLG Hospitals said, "while protecting the future generation is a priority, ensuring their overall growth through proper academics is highly critical and is also essential for schools.' Managements and parents should join hands and develop a safe environment for academics to continue."

She explained about the safety measures to be followed at school premises and at home. "Several recorded instances from India and around the world suggest that ignoring Covid-19 safety protocols has led to the spread of virus among all or most students in a classroom setting."

The doctor explained the prevention strategies, such as physical distancing, universal masking, and reduced participation in a classroom session as a key for preventing the spread of the virus. "Each school, teacher, parents, and students must be aware of the importance of safety protocols as the pandemic hasn't got endemic yet," she added.