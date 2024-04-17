Welfare Board for Gulf NRIs soon: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment for the setting up of a welfare board for Gulf and other overseas workers.

Addressing the various workers associations representing Gulf workers in Telangana, Revanth Reddy explained that the Congress government remained empathetic towards hardships of those who are leaving their motherland for eking out a living, particularly in Gulf-based countries. Explaining the delay for setting up of the Welfare Board, he said that it would have been set up hadn’t the MCC been enforced.

He promised that the State govt will set up this Board by September this year. Besides insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh, the govt has envisaged to come up with a Passport Assistance Centre and also a month’s training for those going abroad for ensuring they undergo smoother relocation process to foreign shores.