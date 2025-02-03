Whistle blowing spurs baldia babus into action

Hyderabad: Following a report published in Hans India, ‘Shaikpet residents blow whistle on rampant corruption in GHMC’ published on January 27, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action and finally commenced long-pending roadwork at Surya Nagar Colony in Tolichowki, Shaikpet.

Hans India took up the issue that the residents of Surya Nagar Colony in Tolichowki have lodged a complaint with the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department for alleged corruption within GHMC Circle 18. They have accused officials of engaging in corrupt practices, harassment, and the abuse of authority, which has led to significant delays in public works, extortion for bribes, and substandard infrastructure.

According to the report, the residents of Surya Nagar Welfare Association under Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum, led by Asif Sohail Hussain, filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Enforcement Department director A R Srinivas. In a complaint, the residents alleged that there has been a delay in civic works by the officials.

Asif Sohail highlighted that the road works worth Rs 70 lakh were sanctioned and tendered over a year ago, which still remain incomplete due to alleged bribe demands by officials.

The GHMC has finally commenced long-pending roadwork, marking a significant achievement for civic activism. On Saturday, 500 meters of long-pending roadwork were started. The residents of Surya Nagar extend their heartfelt thanks to the officials who stepped up and ensured justice.

“The roadwork begins, but the battle for the sports complex and community hall is far from over. The Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association has made their stance clear. The sports complex and community hall projects must commence immediately. If GHMC continues to stall, residents will escalate the matter through a PIL in the High Court. We are watching closely. If there is any further delay, we will take legal action. GHMC must deliver on its promises—there is no other option,” said Asif Sohail.