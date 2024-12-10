Live
Why Did KTR Question Rahul Gandhi Over Double Standards in T-Shirt Protest?
BRS Working President KTR questions Rahul Gandhi's stance on protests after BRS MLAs were stopped from entering the Telangana Assembly wearing T-shirts to protest against CM Revanth Reddy's alleged ties with Adani. KTR raises concerns about double standards in protest methods
BRS Working President KTR once again raised questions sarcastically at Rahul Gandhi, regarding an incident that occurred during the Telangana Assembly sessions. He asked Rahul Gandhi to answer for the incident that took place in the Telangana Assembly.
During the assembly session on Monday, BRS MLAs wore specially designed T-shirts to protest against the alleged ties between CM Revanth Reddy and Adani.
However, when they tried to enter the assembly wearing these T-shirts, the police stopped them, citing that “you are not allowed to enter the house wearing T-shirts.”
BRS MLAs reacted strongly to this development, protesting that it was unfair to prevent them from entering. Eventually, the police arrested them and took them away.
In the wake of this incident, KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi, tagging him in his post. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs had been seen protesting against Prime Minister Modi and Adani’s relationship by wearing T-shirts in the current Parliament session.
KTR then questioned why their T-shirt protest was not allowed in the Telangana Assembly, saying, “Dear Rahul Gandhi, what kind of double standard is this? If it is right for you to protest in Parliament wearing a T-shirt, why are we not allowed to expose the Adani-Revanth affair in the Telangana Assembly? Please tell me.”
It will be interesting to see how Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders respond. These sarcastic comments from KTR have sparked discussions in political circles. This incident has drawn attention to the methods of protest, from state assemblies to Parliament.