Widows of vulnerable pensioners to get instant pension

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to grant pensions immediately to the surviving wives of deceased male pensioners belonging to specific vulnerable categories, including persons with disabilities, toddy tappers, handloom weavers, dialysis patients, people living with HIV and those suffering from filariasis.

The initiative, taken up by Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya ( Seethakka ), is aimed at providing relief to families, who may otherwise face financial difficulties following the death of the male pensioner.

The decision will benefit the surviving spouses of pensioners from these categories by ensuring continuity of pension support without unnecessary delays.