Will attend CM KCR's meeting on Dalit Bandhu: Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Pary (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that he is going attend the meeting convened by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in four other mandals in the state.

"Chinthakani mandal of Madhira has also been included in the four mandals and as the MLA of Madhira constituency, I have been invited to attend the meeting," Bhatti said. He further said that he will put forward the demands of Congress party during the meeting.

The Congress leader said that he has discussed with the party leaders about the various matters to be presented before the CM. The special meeting was arranged at Bhatti Vikramarka's residence which was attended by MPs Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLAs Sridar Babu, Podem Veeraiah, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, PCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy, committee chairman Madhu Yaski.

It is known that the Chief Minister said that the Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in four other mandals in the state inaddition to Huzurabad and the MLAs of the constituencies are invited to attend a meeting convened by the Chief Minister. The four mandals announced by the CM include Madhira, Achampet, Tungaturthi and Jukkal.