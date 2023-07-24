Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala

Hyderabad: State BJP Election Management Committee chairman Eatala Rajender said here on Sunday that the party after coming to power would do everything to restore the past glory of universities in Telangana.

Addressing the media after taking part in the intellectuals’ meeting, organised by the Telangana Akhankshala Vedika, he said the meeting highlighted how people were let down in the past nine years. Suggestions were given at the meeting on how to ensure a bright future for the State.

Eatala said the education sector in the State has got a beating under the BRS; the party would fill the vacant jobs in colleges. Besides, will address problems faced by schools and highlight how 8,000 schools were closed.

Taking strong exception to the unilateral removal of guest lecturers, he said many of them have been working for the past 15 years. He promised to address the issue and said while appointment of teachers is essential, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed police rather than teachers.

The meeting decided to hold a public meeting on August 6 in continuation of Sunday’s meeting.

The Huzurabad MLA also assured to appoint a special committee to resolve issues that cropped up due to Dhrani portal after the party comes to power and address the issue of unemployed.