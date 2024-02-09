Will KCR attend Assembly?

Hyderabad : Will the Leader of Opposition attend the discussion to be initiated by the state government on the issue of Krishna river water issue and the controversy pertaining to the Medigadda project?

The government, which proposes to discuss the KRMB issue and irregularities and corruption in the Kaleshwaram project in all probability, presented the vigilance report in the House which could lead to a war of words between the two sides. Sources say that KCR may not participate in the debate and may leave it to former ministers Harish Rao and KTR to counter the government charges.

In the backdrop of this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the government hopes that the Leader of Opposition would participate in the discussion but, if he decides to skip, he himself would meet KCR and discuss not only this but also other issues related to the state with him.

The state government would thereafter move forward to take action against those involved in the alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. Revanth said it was former CM KCR who allowed AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lift water from river Krishna indiscriminately at the cost of Telangana. He alleged that it was the KCR government which handed over the projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).