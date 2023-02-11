Will remove domes of new Secretariat reflecting Nizam's culture, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the domes of the newly built Secretariat would be demolished once BJP is voted to power in the State. Addressing street corner meetings as part of the Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme in the Kukatpally assembly segment on Saturday, he said, the domes reflect Nizam's culture and the BJP government in Telangana would demolish all kinds of structures that resemble symbols of slavery of the Nizam regime.

"If we are voted to power, we shall remove the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat. We shall make suitable changes that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture," he said, adding that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had converted the peoples' secretariat into the Taj Mahal only to appease the Owaisis. Sanjay also announced that Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, would also be converted into a Praja Darbar. Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement that the government would demolish places of worship that cause hurdles for the expansion of roads, the BJP president challenged KCR to demolish, if he could, the mosques that were built in the middle of the roads in the old city of Hyderabad, and let his mission begin from the Old City.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders had encroached upon the poor people's lands in Kukatpally, and when the latter registered protests, they were being booked in false cases. Stating that there was an overwhelming response to the BJP everywhere in the State, Sanjay said the street corner meetings were aimed at explaining to the people the anarchic rule of the BRS and the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

He said 60 per cent of the state's revenue is from Hyderabad and demanded that the state government explain how much of it is spent on the development of the city. He also lashed at state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao for describing his father and CM KCR as a symbol of humanity.

"He is a demon who has no humanity to respond even when thousands of people including Intermediate students, farmers, unemployed youth and employees were dying by suicide," Sanjay said while addressing the gathering on the occasion of former chairman of Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) Lagisetty Srinivas joining the BJP along with hundreds of followers.

He alleged that Telangana stands in third place in farmers' suicides, and murders and atrocities on minor girls turned a routine affair in the State. The Karimnagar MP said KCR's focus is only on attacking the Centre and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He called CM KCR's conditional grant of patta to STs and called all party meeting in the state assembly a drama. On the ST reservations, he reiterated that BJP is against religion-based reservations and strongly opposes linking ST reservations with Muslim quota.