Wine shops in Hyderabad to be closed for 2 days in view of Bonalu

Wine shops in Hyderabad are closed from evening 31st July to 2nd August in view of Bonalu Celebration. (Image:-Srinivas Setty)

Highlights

  • Wine shops in Hyderabad will be closed for 2 days in view of Old City Bonalu
  • The celebrations will end on Monday.

Wine shops in Hyderabad: In the view of Bonalu in Old City, all the wine shops in Hyderabad to be closed for two days, said state excise department in a release. Liquor shops, bars and restaurants will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The officials also warned of stern action if any of the stores found to be selling liquor illegally.

Offerings will be made at the Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Hari Bowli in Shalibanda of Old City. The celebrations will end on Monday.

Excise officials said that they would be closely monitoring the liquor shops, bars and restaurants in the city tomorrow.

