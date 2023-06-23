With eye on polls, KCR makes big-ticket Metro promise to Greater city denizens

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the first big poll promise to the Greater Hyderabad people on Thursday. He announced the development of metro rail network between Patancheru and Hayatnagar soon after coming to power in the 2023 elections and said that this will be the first decision to be taken in the first cabinet meeting in the next government.

KCR laid the foundation stone for the super specialty hospital at Patancheru and addressed a public meeting. Responding positively to representations made by the local legislator and other elected representatives from the district, he assured them that the Hyderabad Metro Rail would be extended to Patancheru giving connectivity to all important centres all along the high density corridor to cope with the ever increasing traffic in the section.

Recalling that he had promised only two days ago the extension of the Metro Rail to Maheshwaram by extending the project beyond LB Nagar, the CM said that he would be clearing the Metro Rail expansion project in the first Cabinet meeting after getting reelected for the third consecutive term, which was a certainty.

Emphasising the need for extending adequate support by the government for the development infrastructure facilities in the city suburbs witnessing rapid rise in the number of residential colonies, he announced a grant of Rs30 crore each to the three municipalities in the limits of Patancheru Assembly constituency.

KCR assured the release of Rs10 crore each to the three GHMC divisions falling in the limits of the constituency.

Similarly the 55 gram panchayats in the constituency would be extended a grant of Rs15 lakh each from the CM’s fund for development of infrastructural facilities and the demand for creating one more revenue division in the constituency would also be considered.

The CM also mentioned that “Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu did not support Telangana and said that in the past that if an acre was sold in Andhra, they would buy five or six acres in Telangana.

Now, the TDP leader said if they sell an acre of land in Telangana, they would buy 50 acres in Andhra. That means the matter is reversed”.