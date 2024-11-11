With Israel, us and Russia on our side, what are you waiting for, Mr. PM?

Hyderabad: Absolutely, this is no rhetoric. Now, that the presidential election in the USA is over and our good old friend, Donald Trump is set to enter the White House on January 20 next, it is high time to activate our plan to get rid of the nuisance called Jihadi elements and their like-minded cousins by whatever name they may be called.

Indeed, the time has come now to repel the mad dogs like Jihadis, terrorists, anarchists, extremists and the likes. Today, the geo-political equations are so solid that practically every non-Islamic country is ready to join the operation ‘annihilate radicals’ of all hues! Obviously, there is no reason to show any mercy on the hate mongers and believers in the self perceived Jihadi ‘ideology’ of survival of the devout and die-hard Muslims alone! All civilised nations, be it Israel or Russia, entire Europe, Asia and Africa and even China have been under the threat from these venomous virus.

The major world powers have not only openly decried the Jihadi elements for their inhuman savage behaviour but also vowed to crush under iron boots. Let us also join the comity of world and do our best to get rid of the Islam alone bandwagon.

The enemies of India, are in fact, the enemies of all people who are not believers of Quran. Leaving a few really wise and enlightened followers of Islam within the country and outside India, rest of the majority is blindly following the ‘teachings’ of Quran which shape them as fanatics, non-believers of peaceful coexistence and superfluously egoistic elements.

It is, therefore, the most opportune time to go hammer and tongs against such dangerous creatures. The prime minister, his cabinet colleagues and a vast majority of the supporters of the present government should realise that the popular wish of the people today is for the change in the ideology, that is, from the surreptitiously and deceptively imposed ‘Secularism’ in the Preamble of the Constitution of India to the official declaration of the country as the Hindu Rashtra. There can be no wavering on this. The manifestos of every nationalist party should unconditionally and unhesitantly vow to bring about such a change. Indeed, it is now or never.

SC RE-VISITS

‘RIGHT TO PROPERTY’

Strongly disagreeing with the historic judgement delivered by Justice V K Krishna Iyer in State of Karnataka Vs. Ranganatha Reddy (1978) 1 SCR 641 holding that private properties can be regarded as community resources, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on October 5 ruled that the state cannot classify every privately owned property as a “material resource of the community.”

The Constitution bench comprised Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices Hrishikesh Roy, B V Nagarathna, Sudhanshu Dhulia, J.B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Rajesh Bindal, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih.

MADRASA ACT VALID, THEY CANNOT CONFER DEGREES AND PG DEGREES: APEX COURT

Overturning the Allahabad High Court’s decision, the Supreme Court on October 5 upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh law regulating the Muslim minority educational institutions saying that a statute cannot be struck down on the grounds of secularism.

However, the apex court added that such Muslim minority educational institutions cannot run graduation and post graduation degree courses and award respective degrees.

SC: POLICE CANNOT INTERFERE WITH POSSESSION OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY

In a judgement of far reaching consequences, a bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Sandeep Mehta ruled that when a civil dispute is pending, the police cannot take the keys of the suit schedule property.

In a case titled, Ramratan @ Ramswaroop & Another Vs. State of Madhya Pradesh, the bench in its Judgment dated October 25 also came down heavily on the courts and held that the courts are not to act as ‘recovery agents’, without holding trial.

The matter in question related to a property dispute giving rise to a criminal case also. The apex court granted bail to the petitioner on his furnishing a personal bond for Rs 50,000 and one surety each for the like amount.

DR D Y CHANDRACHUD RETIRES ON SUPERANNUATION

The 50th Chief Justice of India, Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud retired on November 10 at the superannuation age of 65 years.

Dr Chandrachud will be specially remembered for his humane approach and deep understanding of law. He was given a warm farewell on November 8 as the following two days of his tenure happened to be the closed days of Saturday and Sunday for the apex court. His successor Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11. He will demit the office in May 2025.

BAIL ARGUMENTS SHOULD BE FOR ABOUT 10 MINUTES: SC

A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka on November 8 held that the personal freedom and liberty being the Constitutional right of all people, the lengthy hearing of bail petition should be avoided. The bench opined that a bail petition should be heard and decided ideally within ten minutes.