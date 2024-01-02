Woman among 5 held with MDMA

Live
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman drug peddler and four drug abettors were arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with Chaderghat police on Monday at Malakpet. The accused were in possession of a contraband MDMA (amphetamine) drug. The police seized eight gms of MDMA drug and six mobile phones from them.
The arrested persons were identified as Ayesha Firdous, a drug peddler, and abettors Qizaruddin Anas, MohdAffan, Ayaz Khan, and Shabaaz Shareef; all four were of age 21. The police apprehended a Firdous with MDMA at Nalgonda X Road in Malakpet under the Chaderghat police station limits.
According to the police, on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, Firdous went to Mumbai and purchased eight gms of MDMA drug for four persons who are students in the Saidabad area. On credible information, the South-East Zone Task Force and Chaderghat police apprehended them.