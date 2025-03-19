Woman Doctor Dies After Fire Engine Hits Scooter in Hyderabad

A woman doctor lost her life in a road accident on Wednesday when a fire engine allegedly rammed into her scooter near Upparpally, Attapur.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Soha Fatima, 28, was traveling on a scooter with a colleague from Mehdipatnam towards Rajendranagar. As they neared Upparpally, a fire engine approaching from behind reportedly lost control and collided with their vehicle.

Both riders were thrown onto the road, sustaining severe injuries. Fatima suffered fatal wounds and succumbed at the scene, while her companion, who also sustained injuries, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Medical staff described her condition as critical.

Rajendranagar police reached the site promptly and secured the area. Fatima’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for further procedures. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.