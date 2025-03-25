Woman jumps out of running train to escape sexual assault

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was injured after she jumped from a running MMTS train in Kompally to escape sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Secunderabad when a man entered the ladies’ coach of the Tellapur – Medchal MMTS train and attempted to force himself on her, railway police said on Monday. In a bid to escape the sexual assault the frightened woman jumped out of the running train. The victim sustained deep injuries on her head, chin, right hand and waist.

The woman was found lying injured near a railway bridge in Kompally. After passersby alerted the 108-ambulance service, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The victim hails from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and is employed in a private company on the outskirts of Hyderabad and lives in a hostel.

She informed police that on Sunday she came to Secunderabad to get her mobile phone repaired. After getting the phone repaired, she reached Secunderabad railway station. She took a general ticket and boarded the Tellapur – Medchal MMTS train and sat in the coach reserved for women. Two women, who were travelling in the same coach with her, got down at Alwal railway station.

When she was alone in the coach at around 8:30 pm, a youth entered, came near her and asked for sexual favours. When she refused, he tried to sexually assault her. She resisted and to escape the assault, jumped out of the running train.

According to the victim, the accused was around 25 years old, was thin and had a dark complexion. She told the police that she could identify the person if she saw him again.

Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector, Sai Eshwar Goud, said they have registered a case and are investigating the assault. Following the incident, the railway police stepped up security on the MMTS, a suburban rail system run by the South-Central Railway connecting Hyderabad to the suburbs.