Woman police pulling hair of girl while on scooty goes viral

Hyderabad : A video of a woman policewoman pulling a young woman's hair while riding a scooter is doing the rounds on the internet. Posting this video on her social media, Kalvakuntla Kavitha asked the human rights group to respond to this as the behavior of the government and the police was inappropriate. But the Cyberabad Commissioner said that they are investigating the matter. There is widespread criticism of the police's misbehavior against the student leaders who are staging a peaceful protest demanding that the Government immediately withdraw GO No. 55, do not allocate the lands of the Agricultural University to the High Court.

The controversy over the allotment of the Agriculture University lands under ABVP to the High Court continues. For the past few days, the ABVP has been campaigning for the government to reverse its decision. However, as there was no response, AKhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad under the auspices of ABVP extended support to the university students.

On this occasion, State Secretary Jhansi said that ABVP had protested in Jayashankar State University not to allocate the lands of Agriculture and Horticulture University to the High Court. She said that the agricultural sector of the state should be improved through the Agricultural University. Moreover, it should be made into a leading state in the country to create new varieties of seeds so that every crop grown can be profitable without causing loss to the farmers, research should be undertaken accordingly, a university established for the development of farmers. She said that it is inappropriate to allocate the space in this university for the construction of the High Court, which has been working tirelessly to strengthen the farmers and peasantry in the state for the last 35 years.

Today, in the park where agro-biodiversity is going on, the government has taken measures to take 100 acres of land from the university by bringing GO No. 55 to build the buildings related to the State High Court.

But ABVP strongly opposes construction of High Court building in this premises. It alleges that the construction of High Court buildings in the Agriculture University is to trample the agricultural sector in Telangana state and hinder agricultural development. Moreover, ABVP claims that the government is conspiring to keep rural students away from education and research.

Even now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has responded and is demanding that the decision to allocate the university lands to the High Court should be withdrawn. Otherwise, the ABVP warns that the state-wide movement will be blocked by creating an action plan. On this occasion, ABVP warns the state government to release the sod land in the university as well. The student leaders who were going to see the university grounds were illegally arrested and taken to Rajendranagar police station. This was strongly condemned by the student leaders.