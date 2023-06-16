Woman posing as police duping unemployed held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the commissioner’s Task Force reportedly collecting money from the unemployed on the pretext of providing jobs at the Nampally Criminal Court.



The woman identified as Gudishela Ashwini (24) posing an a police officer used to earn easy money pretending of helping the victim Rakesh Nayak, a resident of Langer house, in obtaining a job, the police informed.

The police said that a man identified as Rakesh was searching for a job and came across Ashwini, who introduced herself as a police constable working in Gachibowli.

She offered him a job as an assistant to a senior advocate at the Nampally Court with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 and eventually collected Rs 30,000 from him.

The police informed that Ashwini is married and has two children. However, she had been living separately from her husband due to family issues.

Her husband, Rohit, is currently lodged in the Central jail, Chanchalguda, accused of two-wheeler thefts.

After his arrest, Ashwini had multiple relationships. However, when none of them worked out and she faced difficulties in running her family, she resorted to duping people, police said.

Police seized a uniform, black belt, beret and P-Cap with a badge, nameplate, PC ID card, and shoulder badge of TSP from the possession of the Ashwini.