Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
- Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set
Just In
Woman Scammed of Rs 1.7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as Bank Officials
A woman was tricked into revealing her banking details to cybercriminals posing as bank representatives for KYC updates.
A 35-year-old woman was tricked out of Rs 1.7 lakh by cybercriminals pretending to be bank officials. They called her, saying they needed to update her 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) details. The scammers sent her a link via WhatsApp and guided her to enter her credit card and bank account details.
While still on the phone, the woman followed their instructions and entered her card information. Soon after, she started getting debit messages from her bank. Realizing something was wrong, she immediately asked the fraudster about it, but the call was disconnected. She quickly contacted her bank to freeze her accounts.
Unfortunately, she later received another debit message showing that Rs 1.7 lakh had been debited from a second account. The woman reported the scam to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, and the department have now launched an investigation.