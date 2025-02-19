Woman Scammed of Rs 1.7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as Bank Officials

A 35-year-old woman was tricked out of Rs 1.7 lakh by cybercriminals pretending to be bank officials. They called her, saying they needed to update her 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) details. The scammers sent her a link via WhatsApp and guided her to enter her credit card and bank account details.

While still on the phone, the woman followed their instructions and entered her card information. Soon after, she started getting debit messages from her bank. Realizing something was wrong, she immediately asked the fraudster about it, but the call was disconnected. She quickly contacted her bank to freeze her accounts.

Unfortunately, she later received another debit message showing that Rs 1.7 lakh had been debited from a second account. The woman reported the scam to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, and the department have now launched an investigation.