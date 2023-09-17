Woman sexually assaulted at ESI hospital by canteen staff

Hyderabad : The atrocity took place at the ESI Hospital in Sanatnagar, Hyderabad. A hospital canteen staff sexually assaulted a young woman who came as an assistant for her brother's treatment. According to the police report, a young woman (19) from Karnataka had earlier treated her brother at the ESI hospital.



Recently, he was admitted to the hospital on the September 6 as the pain returned. A security guard stopped her when she was on her way to get food for her brother on Friday evening and introduced her to Shadab (25), who works in a canteen. If you need help, ask him, the security guard said to her. Shadab followed her back to the lift and forced her to the second floor and raped her. After that he committed violence again in the blood test room.

After this, the young lady called her brother and she screamed and the accused ran away. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.