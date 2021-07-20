Wonderla Amusement Park to Reopen in Hyderabad from 5th August

For water theme park enthusiasts, there is good news for you, Wonderla, would reopen, starting from 5th August, 2021. The theme park would be open only from Thursday to Sunday and timing would be from 11.00 am onwards.



Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India's largest amusement park chain, this one is the 1st such facility under the company management to re-open after the 2nd wave of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the company has reopened its hotel, Wonderla resorts, but the amusement parks are still shut as per the government orders.

The reopening would indicate a slow return, not just for the company, but for the whole nation as well, due to lethal 2nd wave of Covid-19, in the month of April as well as May, many states went into lock-down mode and levied lock-dow restrictions.

When it comes to the Telangana government, it has been the most proactive as far allowing the industries to resume normal operations.

Arun Chittilappilly, MD, stated that we are hoping to open up our others parks too in a short period of time. The company stated that, Hyderabad park would work at about 50% capacity and it would start to operate as per the government directions. It stated that, the park is certified as Covid-safe by Bureau Veritas India.

The company also has plans to hold Covid Angel Days, during this time; it would invite about 1,500 Covid-19 workers as well as their family for free entry to the park. It plans to invite Asha workers, nurses, doctors, reporters, attendants, crematorium workers and so on. Registration for Covid Angels would open from 21st to 25 July, 2021.

For the year-ended March, the company has made a net loss of about Rs. 49.9 crore, which is higher when compared to its full year revenue of Rs. 44.71 crore. In fact, its full year revenue was down by a whopping 84%.