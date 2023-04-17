Writer thrashed to death by four in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a document writer was killed by a group of unidentified people. This incident took place at Kothur, Rangareddy district on Sunday night.



According to the sources, the victim was identified as Karunakar Reddy, was allegedly apprehended by four persons in a car. He was then badly beaten-up in the car which resulted in serious injuries. With the victim's health condition deteriorating, the four individuals took him to a hospital at Gachibowli and admitted him there and later escaped. The badly beaten-up man died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.



The police managed to identify the suspects and said that there were some personal grudges between the victim and his killers. Karunakar Reddy was beaten with sticks in the car and it resulted in injuries to him, the police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary and a case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the four suspects.