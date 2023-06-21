Yadadri is an investment for KCR: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday slammed the BRS without referring them.

He said that some people use abusive words and calls me a terrible Hindu. He added that Yadadri is like an investment for them and meagre allocation of funds to Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, Vemulawada, Komuravelli, Basara, Bhadradri, Jogulamba temples.

He criticised that they only say to spend crores of money on these temples but nothing on papers.

He added that you keep scolding the persons who are true Hindus but praise the one who is against the Hindu dharma.

He questioned the spirituality of KCR lies often on promises.