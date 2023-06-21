  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Yadadri is an investment for KCR: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar
x

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Highlights

Alleges KCR of making high promises of spending crores on temples but nothing on papers

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday slammed the BRS without referring them.

He said that some people use abusive words and calls me a terrible Hindu. He added that Yadadri is like an investment for them and meagre allocation of funds to Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, Vemulawada, Komuravelli, Basara, Bhadradri, Jogulamba temples.

He criticised that they only say to spend crores of money on these temples but nothing on papers.

He added that you keep scolding the persons who are true Hindus but praise the one who is against the Hindu dharma.

He questioned the spirituality of KCR lies often on promises.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X