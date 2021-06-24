Young India Fellowship to GITAM students

Gachibowli: K Sloka Chandra and Syed Mahmood Ali, B.A. final year students of GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad Campus, has been selected for the prestigious Ashoka University's Young India Fellowship (YIF). Earlier, Sai Venkat Nihith Bodepudi was also selected for the fellowship.

Sloka and Ali have qualified for very restrictive scholarship of almost 100 per cent (waiver of tuition and hostel fee worth Rs.9.45 lakh) to pursue the fellowship.

They also will join a distinctive group of about 200 young individuals from diverse academic, professional, socio-economic and geographic backgrounds to get guidance and support on their journey to significant leadership positions in the country and the world. YIF will help them to evolve personally and professionally, in a world-class learning environment from most inspiring and accomplished faculty around the globe from prestigious Universities.

On graduating from the program, they will be awarded a post-graduate diploma in Liberal Studies from Ashoka University. They also have the option to apply for an additional year of study and pursue a PG in Liberal Studies, Entrepreneur-in-Residence Programme or the Mother Teresa Fellowship for Social Impact.

Prof. N Siva Prasad, Pro-VC, GITAM,DVVSR Varma, resident director, Prof. VVV Nagendra Rao, director of the school, have appreciated Sloka and Ali on their academic accomplishment and bringing laurels to the GSHS in such a short time of its establishment.