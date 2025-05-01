Live
Youngster’s skating dreams get a boost with realty co’s sponsorship
Hyderabad: Makuta Developers, a Hyderabad-based real estate and construction company, recently sponsored a talented and young roller skater from Alwal, Prateek, who is all set to represent India at the 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championship in South Korea.
Janardhan Kompally (Founder & CEO) and Harshavardhan Reddy Vanga (Director) handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Prateek and his mother, Mrudula.
This initiative is part of the company’s broader vision to uplift society through meaningful actions.
By rewarding sporting talent and supporting home-grown heroes, Makuta Developers is doubling down on its commitment to people-driven development and social improvement.
