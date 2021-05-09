Youngsters urged to be caution

Hyderabad: "I appeal to the citizens especially youngsters to take precautions, wear facemasks, avoid loitering unnecessarily on roads, maintain social distance and avoid gathering."

Youngsters, please change your perception that you will not contract the virus. This wave is stronger. "The previous wave was mostly affecting the elderly, but this second wave is more severe, and people of all age groups are contracting virus, says P Gautham, who like many felt that he was fit enough and being young will not contract the virus. "I was healthy, and I don't know how I got infected, I always thought that I will not be affected, but the virus proved me wrong," he said.

Gautham spent nine days in a government hospital and saw how patients are suffering both mentally and physically. When you are in a hospital and you see others, including some who are in serious condition due to certain complications, your confidence levels dip. It becomes difficult to chase away the negative feelings. The best way is to have faith in yourself, the doctors and most important, keep yourself away from social media and please do not browse the internet lest you get depressed.



The simple funda to win over Covid-19 is be positive, be bold, eat healthy food with timely medication. And most important is to salute the doctors and all the medical and para medical staff who are risking their lives to save our lives, says Gautam.