Youth dies after being hit by truck in Hyderabad

In yet another road accident in Hyderabad, a 24-year-old youth died after being hit by a truck here at Mailardevpally in early hours on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Yajaz Shareef.

Shareef, a resident of Yousufain Colony in Chandrayangutta was working in a pharmacy in Attapur. On Wednesday morning, Shareef was returning home after work on a bike which was hit by a speeding truck near Sai Baba Nagar crossroads in Aramghar. The police said that the truck was driven in a rash manner on the wrong route.



Shareef fell on the road and came under the truck wheels. His death was instantaneous. The truck was identified as Mohammad Shareef, a native of Bidar in Karnataka was said to be in an inebriated state when the accident occurred. The Mailardevpally police registered a case of death caused by negligence and took the truck driver into custody. A probe is on.

On Tuesday night, two bikers died after colliding each other here at Abids in Hyderabad. One of the bikers driving in the wrong route rammed into another person. Both the persons fell from their vehicles and died on the spot.

