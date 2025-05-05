Youtuber booked over false allegations against govt officials

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cyber crime police have registered a suo motu case against popular YouTuber and world traveler Anvesh, the face behind the widely followed channel Naa Anveshana for allegedly making false allegations against senior officials in the State government in connection with betting apps scam.

Anvesh, in a video, had said that several high-level IAS and IPS officials had allegedly accepted Rs 300 crore from some persons for allowing the betting apps and its promotion through advertisements in metro rail.

Based on a complaint, the cyber crime police have registered a case against Anvesh for uploading the video on his YouTube channel. The accused has been making videos about the betting apps in the Telugu States, previously alleging that transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore occurred through such platforms. He has also named several Tollywood actors and social media influencers, accusing them of promoting these apps and profiting from them.

Authorities have condemned the video, calling the content completely false and misleading. The First Information Report (FIR) notes that the video defames public officials and seeks to undermine the credibility of government institutions. The complaint further alleges that the video was intended to provoke public distrust, create confusion, and tarnish the image of law-abiding officials and institutions.

The FIR mentions that such content poses a serious threat to public order and is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Anvesh for creating and disseminating defamatory content without factual basis.