YTD for Yadagirigutta ala TTD soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday amended The Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Amendment Act 2025 forming YTD for the Yadagirigutta Temple on the lines of TTD. The temples with over Rs 100 crore annual incomes will now have trust boards to be constituted by the State government.

Speaking about the bill, the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said that it was related to Hindu Dharmika Parishad. After the bifurcation of the State there was no amendment in the Act. The intention was to provide the best amenities and all facilities in the temples. There was no shelter for the devotees in the temple premises when the Congress took over. There were no toilets, no dormitory, devotees faced inconveniences. The income of the temple is Rs 200 crore annually now. The government wanted to have a board on the lines of TTD.

The Minister informed that a Trust Board would be formed and this will be called YTD Trust Board. Almost 50,000 people visit the temple every day in Yadagirigutta. The temple area has 1,241 acres of land. After the passage of the Bill, it will be called Temple City. Six villages, three municipalities and three gram panchayats are going to be merged and the Panchayat Act will be applicable for this.

The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board has 29 members whereas the YTD will have 18 members including Chairman, nine other members, one member of State legislative Assembly or Council, one from SC, BC and women and one member from the founder trustee, four other members including ex-officio members- Principal Secretary Revenue, Commissioner of Endowments, EO of Yadagirigutta temple would also be in the board. The tenure of the Board will be for two years and there will be no salary for the members but TA and DAs will be given.

The Minister said that in the YTD begging, consuming meat, killing animals, playing cards, and business without license are prohibited. The YTD board can also start educational institutions as per directions of the government. For promotion of the Hindu Dharma Rs 1 crore would be allocated. The temples with over Rs 100 crore like Vemulawada, Kondagattu, and few more would automatically get added into this Act. The annual income of Yadagirigutta is Rs 224 crore, Vemulawada is Rs 187 crore, Bhadrachalam Rs 57 crore, Basara Rs 64, Komuravelli Rs 45 crore, Kondagattu Rs 26 crore and Ganesh Temple Rs six crore.