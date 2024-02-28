Zakat solution to end Muslim backwardness

Hyderabad: The Zakat Centre India(ZCI) appealed to Muslims to strengthen the collective system of Zakat so that nation can benefit collectively. Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, national secretary of ZCI, said with Zakat, many poor Muslim countries have been able to get out of the mire of poverty.

On Tuesday, while presenting the Zakat annual report, he said India is progressing in every sphere of life; Muslims are moving in the same direction of decline. “Most problems of Muslims can be solved if they collect Zakat honestly and seriously and use it properly. Zakat is not charity but worship, which is the fourth duty of Islam,” said Siddiqui.

He said, giving zakat money to someone is not as important as steadily improving his economic condition with that money. The one who is being helped by the amount of Zakat should become able to pay Zakat after some time. Siddiqui said “ZCI was established last year. It is active in 11 States. Last year only 633 were benefited. The number has increased to 1,516 this year,” he added.

The ZCI has benefited beneficiaries in the employment sector, skill development and education, ration distribution and pension sector. It is characterised by being well connected by technology. It has a nationwide presence.

About 70% of funds are spent on providing ration to the poor, while the rest are used for education and other facilities for weaker Muslim sections of society.

The Muslim community have been told to donate their zakat to the centre by calculating on ‘zakat calculator’ available on their website. It is Shariah-compliant and provides guidance to beneficiaries. Abdul Qadoos, president, ZCI Hyderabad branch, Syed Tanveer-ul-Haque, secretary, and Azam Ali, national coordinator , were present.

Zakat is an Islamic financial term. As one of the pillars of the faith, it requires all Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth to charity. Muslims must meet a certain threshold before they can qualify for zakat. The amount is 2.5% or 1/40 of an individual’s total savings and wealth constitutes zakat.