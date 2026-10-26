Alliance wins six municipalities unopposed in Kadapa dist
In Short
Out of nine urban local bodies in the district, unanimous victories were recorded for Gorla Madhulatha (Erraguntla), Nandyala Raghava Reddy (Proddatur), Dhanapala Jagan Mohan Raju (Mydukur), Somashila Divya Teja (Badvel), Gongalireddy Swapna (Kamalapuram), and Dontham Gayatri (Rajampet).
Kadapa: Candidates from the ruling alliance were elected unopposed across six municipalities in Kadapa district ahead of local body elections.
Out of nine urban local bodies in the district, unanimous victories were recorded for Gorla Madhulatha (Erraguntla), Nandyala Raghava Reddy (Proddatur), Dhanapala Jagan Mohan Raju (Mydukur), Somashila Divya Teja (Badvel), Gongalireddy Swapna (Kamalapuram), and Dontham Gayatri (Rajampet). Following these uncontested wins, voting will now take place only in the remaining three segments: Jammalamadugu, Pulivendula, and the Kadapa Municipal Corporation.
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