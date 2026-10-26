KCR game for key role in nat’l politics; eyes revival of anti-BJP, anti-Cong axis

Hyderabad: Is the BRS working president K Chandrashekar Rao trying to gather political parties and was in touch with the leaders of regional parties in the country? Party leaders said that the attempts to revive the alternative front have started as they said that KCR would play a key role in the national politics.

According to sources, the BRS chief has already initiated the efforts to revive his anti-Congress and anti-BJP parties’ alliance and the comments of the party’s working president KT Rama Rao giving an indication in this regard.

According to the party leaders, the BRS chief believes that the graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going down and the Congress party lacked leadership. The BRS chief believes that weakness of these two national parties will become strength for the regional parties. Sources said that the BRS chief was in touch with the regional party headers in the country. The party has good relations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kerjiwal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren.

A senior leader of the party said, “The political rivals of KCR may say he was not coming out of the farmhouse but he is constantly in touch with the leaders of regional parties. KCR feels that regional parties will regain their strength in the coming days and emerge as alternative front.”

Recently, the BRS working president had said that it was certain that KCR would return as the Chief Minister of Telangana and would also play a key role in the national politics.

“Soon KCR will play a key role not just in Telangana, but on the national stage as well. Parties other than the Congress and the BJP are set to become significant players in the country. When KCR spoke of an alliance excluding both the Congress and the BJP four years ago, many failed to grasp his vision.

Today, seeing the BJP pushing the nation into a crisis, and observing that the Congress lacks any alternative agenda, people have come to realise that what KCR said was the truth. These comments of KTR have triggered discussion with in the BRS and the party leaders opined that the efforts to have an alternative front had already began.