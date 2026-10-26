Bhatti invites Korean firms to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has invited South Korean companies to invest in the state, highlighting opportunities in electronics, semiconductors, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Speaking as the chief guest at the K-Harmony Festa – Korea Culture Day 2026, held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said the state government was prioritising stronger economic and cultural ties with South Korea, with a focus on job creation, technology transfer and youth skill development.

Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that the investment discussions held during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to South Korea in August 2024 had laid the foundation for closer economic cooperation.

He said the government would work to expand partnerships with Korean companies and strengthen collaboration among industries, universities, research institutions, startups and small enterprises.

Highlighting tourism investment opportunities, the Deputy Chief Minister said Telangana’s Tourism Policy 2025–2030 aimed to attract Rs 15,000 crore in investments and generate three lakh additional jobs over five years. The government has also planned an action programme to develop 27 tourist destinations.

He invited Korean companies to invest in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, film tourism, wellness tourism and cultural experiences across the state.

Referring to South Korea’s economic transformation, Bhatti Vikramarka said sustained investments in education, technology, infrastructure and manufacturing had contributed significantly to the country’s development. He expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in technology, research, education and innovation.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, including Bathukamma, Bonalu, Charminar, Golconda Fort and the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He identified Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar as another destination with potential to strengthen cultural ties with East Asian countries.

He encouraged Korean tourists to visit Telangana and urged young people from both regions to explore opportunities in education, employment and creative industries.

Republic of Korea Ambassador to India Lee Seung-ho welcomed Bhatti Vikramarka to the event.