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HMWS&SB officer in ACB net
In Short
Telangana ACB seizes ₹2.40 lakh unaccounted cash from HMWS&SB Joint Director A Srinivas in Hyderabad and alerts the Income Tax department.
Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials seized Rs 2.40 lakh unaccounted cash from the HMWS&SB Khairatabad officer and intimated the Income Tax department for handing over the seized cash.
According to ACB officials, they received inputs that a higher official of the HMWS&SB, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, was carrying cash allegedly collected from his office and proceeding towards his residence, the ACB officials kept surveillance. The ACB officials intercepted the car bearing No TS 08 GQ 3699 opposite Metro Residency Apartments, Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad.
It was ascertained that the vehicle belongs to A Srinivas, Joint Director, HMWS&SB, Khairatabad, Hyderabad. During the surprise check conducted by the ACB officials, an amount of Rs. 2.40 lakh unaccounted cash was found in the possession of Srinivas, in the car. On enquiry regarding the possession of cash while returning from office, he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation and gave inconsistent versions.
In view of the incident, the unaccounted cash was seized under a panchanama for verification of the alleged corruption angle, further necessary action and intimation to the Income Tax Department. The vehicle is registered in the name of Jyothsna Anthati, and two speeding challans amounting to Rs 2,000 had been pending for six months.
The challans were issued in Choutuppal and Nalgonda. However, Srinivas allegedly argued with the ACB officials, claiming that the car did not belong to him. Sources said that the ACB is verifying the details of the owner of the car and relation to Srinivas. ACB is likely to collect the CCTV footage to verify whether Srinivas was using the vehicle or not. The ACB is likely to question Jyotshan Anthati to establish a relationship with Srinivas.
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