Drunken brawl in Somajiguda

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening to open fire with a revolver during a drunken brawl at a bar and restaurant in Somajiguda. The bar staff and bouncers overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, Mohammed Shanawaz was a regular customer at Headquarters Bar and Restaurant in Somajiguda. A dispute over a bill reportedly escalated into a heated argument, creating panic among customers and staff.

Shanawaz allegedly retrieved a revolver from his Mahindra Thar, parked outside the restaurant, and threatened customers and bouncers, warning that he would shoot them if his money was not returned.

The police said the firearm caused alarm among those present.

However, alert bouncers intervened and restrained him, averting a possible tragedy. On receiving information, the Punjagutta police reached the spot, took Shanawaz into custody and seized the revolver and his Thar vehicle. The police are verifying whether Shanawaz holds a valid licence to possess the firearm.