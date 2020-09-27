2 BHK construction going on at brisk pace in khammam district: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Double bedroom houses construction is going on a brisk pace in the district, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He inaugurated 60 double bedroom houses worth Rs 3 crore in Singareni mandal of Wyra constituency on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Minister Ajay said the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that everyone should have their own house is being fulfilled and 2BHK houses are being sanctioned to all the eligible. The government had spent Rs 15 lakh per each house with all facilities and the houses are being allotted through lottery system.

Stating that the State government works for the development people in all aspects, he said the dreams of the people will be fulfilled only by the TRS government. Later Minster Ajay visited Gandhi Nagar, Cheemalavari Gudem, Kotha thanda villages and observed development works. He appreciated a villager Cheemala Lakshmi for donating one acre land for the constructions of double bedroom houses in Cheemalavari Gudem.

Later, the Minster distributed modern agricultural instruments to farmers in Viswanatham village. Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Additional Collectors Snehalatha Mogili and N Madhusudhan Rao, Atma Committee Chairman Satyanarayana, Revenue Divisional Officer Ravindernath and other officers took part in the programme.