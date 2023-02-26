3-day training programme concludes at SBIT

Khammam: The three-day Nehru Yuva Kendra training programme for the students was concluded here at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT) college, on Saturday.





On the last day programme, District Skill Development Officer Meenakshi attended the programme as the chief guest and praised the college arrangements for the programme. She said the NYK training programme is very useful to every student for getting knowledge.





Speaking at the programme, College chairman RJC Krishna called up every student to follow the footsteps of great leaders and gurus. He said the college had been giving importance to training programmes which helps the students learn new skills. Krishna distributed training certificates to the students who trained in the programme.



