A boon for the sick in Khammam district

Khammam: Khammam Government Hospital has won the praise of people of Khammam district and those from nearby districts such as Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

The hospital, which bagged the Kayakalpa Award from the government three times, has been developed over the last seven years, and has many a facility to cater to the medical needs of the people who are of late increasingly visiting it. They note that the services are on a par with those in corporate hospitals. Since Khammam district is on the borders of Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Kothagudem districts, people of these areas also visit the hospital for medical emergencies.

According to the hospital officials, the 220-bedded hospital was upgraded to 550-bedded hospital recently and has since been providing much-needed services to the people. The maternal and child health wing has been set up at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore and so far, 200 deliveries were conducted in last one year and 7,132 KCR Kits were distributed to the beneficiaries. As many as 300 oxygen beds were set up in the hospital and 35 oxygen concentrators and cardiology units, nephrology, gynaecology department, dental, ENT, general medicine and about 68 specialist doctors are serving the sick at the hospital. Besides, there are nearly 159 nursing staff, 37 pharmacy and others working in the hospital.

Before the formation of separate Telangana State, the hospital used to provide services to 800 outpatients and 84 inpatients only, informed the officials. The government spent nearly Rs 6.14 crore on the various facilities and equipment. As a result, as many as 206 general surgeries, 146 orthopaedic surgeries, 408 cataract operations, 69 ENT surgeries, 2,471 tubectomy operations were performed. The government has also set up a 13 KL liquid oxygen plant on the premises at cost of Rs 90 lakh. It has been of immense use to the Covid patients for over a year.

Recently, Telangana Diagnostic Centre has come up at the hospital at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore is equipped with CT scan and other modern equipment. For Covid patients, 320 beds were set up in isolation wards and served 35,157 corona patients in this year. Nearly 3,546 patients were served with oxygen and 900 were provided with ventilators this year. First Covid ward was set up in Khammam government hospital with 40 beds in the State, the officials informed. A patient, P Parvathamma, said she was satisfied with the services provided by Khammam Government Hospital. She hailed the government for providing corporate-type facilities here.