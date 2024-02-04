Agri Labour union calls for bandh on Feb 16

Rangareddy : The state Agricultural Labour Union, under the leadership of District Vice President P Srinu Nayak, declared a Gramin Bandh on February 16 to protest the agricultural and labour policies of the central government.

In a gathering in Jilled Chowdarguda on Saturday, Gramin Bandh pamphlets were distributed under the auspices of the state Agricultural Labour Union, CITU Rythu Sanghams. As part of the Gramin Bandh protest, local Gram Panchayat workers served a notice to MPDO Mahesh Babu.

Addressing the crowd, Nayak expressed dissatisfaction with the Narendra Modi government’s handling of economic policies over the past decade. He highlighted the rising cost of essential commodities and the challenges faced by the poor, middle-class, and agricultural labourers due to the continuous price increase. He criticised the Modi government for not effectively controlling prices and accused it of prioritising corporations’ interests over people’s welfare. Emphasising the need for increased economic power to improve living conditions, he urged the public to join the protest against what he deemed as anti-people policies. He accused Modi of focusing on inciting religious conflicts while neglecting the struggles of the common people.