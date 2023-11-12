Aswaraopet: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Praja Ashirwad Sabha’ tomorrow

Aswaraopet (Kothagudem) : In a move to ensure the triumphant success of Chief Minister KCR’s ‘Praja Ashirwad Sabha’ in Asawraopet, Kothagudem district on November 13, MP Sabha Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy engaged with party leaders and MLA Mecha Nageswara Rao here on Saturday. In a proactive move, Reddy personally inspected the arrangements at the public meeting ground, ensuring that everything is in order for the impactful gathering.

During the interaction, Reddy elucidated the key points of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) manifesto, emphasising the need to disseminate its contents among the public. Reddy passionately appealed to the electorate to rally behind the BRS, citing the party’s commitment to innovative welfare schemes and developmental initiatives. Reddy assured that CM is dedicated to the well-being of the public and is determined to fulfill every promise outlined in the BRS manifesto. He urged party cadres to actively engage in activities that would contribute to securing victory for party leaders in the upcoming elections.

With the mobilisation of party leaders and the support of the people, the stage is set for the Praja Ashirwad Sabha to be a resounding success, solidifying the BRS’s position as a formidable political force in the region.