Baby Moon HS students score big in SSC results

Khammam: Students studying at the local Baby Moon School in Khammam city have achieved extraordinary results in the SSC results for the 2024-25 academic year.

School correspondent Sri KesaVeeranna along with Director Sri Kesa Bhaskar informed on Saturdaythat students Hasya Priya and Shanti Sharanyascored 554 marks and Nakshatra got 552 marks. For this, the Correspondent and Director, andteachers congratulated them.