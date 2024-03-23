Bhadrachalam: Government urged to fund festivals at Bhadradari temple

Bhadrachalam : The management of festivals at the Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, famously known as Dakshina Ayodhya, is increasingly becoming a financial burden. Devotees and temple trust members are calling on the government to officially organise the Mukkoti and Sri Ramanavami festivals held at the Lord Rama Temple.

For years, these festivals relied solely on temple funds. However, with the increasing number of devotees attending, there’s a pressing need for special funds to provide adequate facilities. These festivals attract devotees not only from neighbouring states but also from abroad, making them significant events for the temple.

The temple management has estimated that over Rs 5 crore are required to ensure the comfort and safety of the lakhs of devotees expected to attend. For the two-day Sri Ramanavami festival on April 17 and April 18 this year, provisions are required for temporary accommodations, drinking water, food, LED screens for festival viewing, beautification of the temple premises, prasadas, changing rooms, toilets, and other necessary amenities along the Godavari riverbank.

In response to these demands, the Lord Rama temple has submitted proposals to the government, seeking financial assistance to cover these expenses annually. The temple has also requested the government to uphold the traditional practice of providing silk clothes and pearl talambaras during the Sri Ramanavami festival, a cost that the Devasthanam will bear.

Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple, L Ramadevi, assured that they would ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for devotees during the festivals. She stated that proposals for funding have been sent to the Endowment Commissioner for approval and sanction.

Devotees, such as K Krishna Murthy, have expressed disappointment in the previous government’s neglect of the temple’s development under BRS ruling. Murthy urged the Congress government to allocate funds for the temple’s main events and overall development.