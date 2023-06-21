Bhadrachalam: Green activist Dr Golla Bhupathi Rao receives Haritha Haram Award

Bhadrachalam : A well-known green activist from Bhadrachalam, Dr Golla Bhupathi Rao was given the prestigious “Haritha Haram” Award.

As part of decennial celebrations of the State formation, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented the award at an event organised in Hyderabad on Monday.

After retiring as a Horticultural Extension Officer, Bhupathi Rao continued to work on developing the greenery of Bhadrachalam in the temple town.

As the organisation’s president of Green Bhadradri, he encouraged the residents of temple town to expand their green spaces by planting thousands of seedlings throughout the town. In addition, he did social services and is an active member of several organisations. He was chosen by ITDA to receive this honour on this occasion.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bhupathi Rao expressed happiness on receiving the Haritha Haram Award from the State government in presence of several department heads during the programme of “ Harithothsavam” in Hyderabad.

He said that he continues to work on the creation of greenery in the temple town.