Bhadradri: Nagara Sankeerthana held
Bhadrachalam: As part of the ongoing state decennial festivities, the Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam held ‘Nagara Sankeerthana’ in the...
Bhadrachalam: As part of the ongoing state decennial festivities, the Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam held ‘Nagara Sankeerthana’ in the temple town on Thursday.
All temple and Vedic priests, led by Executive Officer L Rama Devi, participated in the programme which commenced at 7 am and concluded at 10 am. It was organised temple prachara ratham and amid sining of Ramdas Keertanas.
Rama Devi stated that on the orders of the Endowment Commissioner, the temple planned several programmes in the temple on each day of the state’s decennial festivities. She stated that special prayers were being held at the temple for the well-being of the people of the state.
