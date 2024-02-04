Live
Just In
Bhatti’s wife seeks Cong ticket from Khammam
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Mallu Nandini on Saturday submitted an application seeking the allotment of Khammam Lok Sabha seat to her on behalf of the Congress party. Accompanied by a large number of supporters and party activists, Mallu Nandini came to the Gandhi Bhavan and submitted the application.
Her supporters have already submitted an application once.
Nandini came to the Congress party office with a huge convoy of about 500 cars and a big band from Khammam. Her supporters burst crackers on the premises of Gandhi Bhavan and danced to the tunes of the drum beats.
Speaking to the media, Mallu Nandini said that she was coming into direct politics and had intended to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. “I will work together even if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi contest from Khammam Parliament seat.
If they are not ready to contest from Khammam, I will be in the fray. I am appealing the Congress high commond to consider my name from Khammam Lok Sabha seat. My ultimate goal is to make our leader Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister for the country,” she said.