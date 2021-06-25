BJP demands Rs one crore ex gratia to Mariyamma's family

Khammam: BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi demanded Rs one crore ex-gratia to the family of Mariyamma and a government job to her son. She further demanded the government to book SC/ST Atrocity murder case against the police officials responsible for the woman's death.

It should be noted here that there were allegations that Mariyamma died in lockup in Addagudur police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on June 18.

Speaking to the media at district party office here on Thursday, she criticised that the government boasts of 'people friendly policing' but in reality, it is physical torturing and killing Dalit people. Mariyamma's lockup death is the best example for this in the State, she alleged.

Sruthi lamented that Dalit people have no protection under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She questioned KCR, "Where is Dalit Chief Minister and allotment of three acres of land to Dalits?"

She demanded serious action against the police officials responsible for the death of Dalit woman Mariyamma, who allegedly died in the custody of police. She informed that the party is going to support this issue and will submit a report to the Central SC, ST Commission for justice to Mariyamma's family.

The BJP leader criticised that TRS Ministers and leaders didn't visit the Dalit woman's family so far after the incident. It shows the interest the TRS government and its leaders have on Dalits, she said and added that the BJP will fight until justice was done to Mariyamma's family. Party district president Galla Satyanarayana, leaders Uday Pratap, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Dongala Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.