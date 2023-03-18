BJP exults over win in teacher MLC poll

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party district unit on Friday conducted victory celebrations here on Friday, following the election of BJP-backed candidate A Venkata Narayana Reddy in the Mahabunagr-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teacher MLC polls. The party leaders led by the district president GallaSatyanrayana participated in the celebrations. They cut a cake and alsodistributed sweets on the occasion at the party office. Later, they took out a victory rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Gallaasserted that the victory was a sign of things to come in the state. He expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the general elections to be held this year. He said the victory showed the power of the people and how much they were vexed by the family rule of CM KCR in the last nine years. He reminded that only the BJP supported the teachers in their campaign against the 317 GO on the directions of party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.He conveyed special thanks to the voters for supporting the party. BJP leaders G Vidya Sagar, ShyamRathode, R Pradeep, Nunna Ravi Kumar, AAnjaiah, N Koteswara Rao and others participated in the programme.