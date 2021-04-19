BJP-Jana Sena alliance continues in KMC elections

Khammam: BJP and Janasena parties have joined hands to contest Khammam Municipal Corporation elections together. BJP leader and municipal elections party in-charge Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Kisan Morcha district president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy, party district president Galla Satyanarayana and Jana Sena State leaders Shankar Goud, Sriram Talluri and Rama Rao discussed all issues of alliance at a meeting here on Sunday. After the meeting speaking to the media, BJP in-charge for Municipal elections Chintala Ramchandra Reddy said that the meeting was conducted already and discussed all the matters. One more meeting will be held to discuss about the alliance for the contesting seats, he added.

The Janasena party asked 14 seats for contesting in this election and the party candidates have already filled nominations for those divisions, informed one of the Janasena leaders.

To grab the Mayor seat, Congress, CPM and TDP will form alliance to contest the poll. The second cadre party workers and leaders wanted the alliance in this election to win more seats.

Local party leaders also decided to contest elections with adjustment policy. A CPM leader said that the parties are in full strength in all the divisions and alliances would get good results in this election.

Meanwhile, CPI and TRS have already formed an alliance. The CPI leaders also met Minister Ajay Kumar and submitted the details of the contesting party candidates. The CPI asked three divisions in the corporation, to which the TRS agreed.