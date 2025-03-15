BJP leader alleges diversionary tactics

Khammam: BJP Senior leader and National Coordinator of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemned the Southern States’ Chief Ministers’ meeting which, would be held on March 22 led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin against National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking to the media on Friday over the phone, Ponguleti alleged that CM Stalin was spreading misin-formation about the three-language policy and other national issues to divert public attention from the TASMAC scam.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is spreading baseless rumours about the three-language policy, NEP, delimitation, and the removal of the rupee symbol from the budget document to

distract the public from the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on TASMAC, the Liquor Minister, and liquor-supplying companies in Tamil Nadu,” said Ponguleti.

“The allegations surfaced on the same day the DMK government presented the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 in the state Assembly,” he pointed out. “Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu governments utterly failed to implement poll promises and are now diverting the people’s attention.”